NFF commiserates with Ghana FA over Atsu’s death

The Nigeria Football Federation has officially commiserated with the Ghana Football Association over the unfortunate death of Black Stars’ ace, Christian Atsu in the tragic Türkiye earthquake.



Reports on Saturday, quoting the player’s agent, said Atsu was found dead in the rubble and his remains had been flown to Ghana for burial, sending shock waves round the universe.



In a letter signed by the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the NFF said it was devastated by the news about one of Ghana’s standout performers on the pitch, and prayed earnestly for God to comfort the family, friends, the GFA and the entire Ghanaian football family for his demise.



“The Nigeria Football Federation, and indeed, the Nigeria Football family has on Saturday, 18th February 2023 received with much sadness news of the death of Black Stars’ player Christian Atsu, who has reportedly been found dead in the rubble of the recent earthquake that ravaged Türkiye.



“Our collective grief knows no bounds for a highly dedicated professional who was one of the very best at his craft, a super patriot who served Ghana to the best of his abilities and a stellar talent of the beautiful game. We remember Atsu as that rare talent who was the overwhelming choice for Player of the Tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Equatorial Guinea, and also won the Goal of the Tournament award.



“His 65 caps and nine goals for the Black Stars make him one of the sterling individuals in Ghana’s international game in the past two decades. His sense of dedication to duty is underscored by his eye-catching 90th minute goal that won the game for his Club, Hatayspor in a Turkish league game less than 24 hours before the earthquake happened. We mourn a true Black Star who gave his all to the game, but we are consoled by the giant footprints he left in the sands of time, and pray that God Almighty will grant him eternal rest, and also grant his family, friends, the GFA and the Ghana Football family the fortitude to bear the loss.”