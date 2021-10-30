NFF: Coaching course will take us back to 1994 era — Okoson

Robinson Okoson, the Deputy Director Technical and Head Psychology Unit of the Nigeria Football Federation, on Friday said coaching courses will help to take Nigeria back the golden era of 1994.

Okoson said at the end of a five-day coaching course that the training course was targeted at the “train the trainers”.

He said the course, entitled: “Elite Instructor Coaches Course,” will take Nigeria back to the golden era where a lot of football physiology was found in every club and players will play the same pattern.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the coaching course was organised by the NFF in collaboration with the Confederation of African Football.

Okoson said 32 coaches participated in the course, adding that coaches were selected randomly from all the 36 states, including Abuja.

He said: “We came up with this programme that will enhance the quality of our coaches which will help us on the quality of play in the league and help all our players generally.

“The training covers their physiology, tactics and technical aspects of the game.”

He said in the nearest future, Nigeria will start to reap the results of the training.

Okoson added: “These coaches trained will go to grassroots to impart what they have learnt.

“In the nearest future, let’s say six to 10 years, we will be reaping the results of what we just did in terms of bringing out players across the country in a physiology way.”

He said they will also organise the CAF A and CAF B license courses.

He said: “We are also going to do another programme where we will also bring another set of Coaches.

“We have a lot of other coaches in Nigeria we want to put a stop to all these academies that are just springing up here and there, Academies that don’t really have access to the level of coaching we have.”

NAN reports that the five-day Elites Instructor Coaches Course, which started on Monday, ended on Friday.