NFF charge Super Falcons on Women’s World Cup feat

The Nigeria Football Federation has charged the Super Falcons to go for the broke when hostilities begin at the fast-approaching FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The NFF Board gave the charge to the Super Falcons after its meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Wednesday.

The NFF Board charged the nine-time African champions to marshal their best efforts to produce a record outing at this year’s championship, which will the biggest and most colourful in the history of the competition.

The nine-time African champions will slug it out with Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland in the group stage of the competition.