NFF charge Flying Eagles on World Cup ticket

The Nigeria Football Federation has charged the national U20 team, otherwise known as the Flying Eagles, to qualify for the age-grade global competition later this year.

The NFF gave the charge to the Flying Eagles at its Executive Committee meeting in Abuja on Monday.

The body expressed satisfaction with the general preparations of the U20 Boys’ National Team for the upcoming Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt, during which the team has remained unbeaten in 18 friendly matches.

The board charged the team to go all out for a ticket to the FIFA U20 World Cup finals by reaching the semifinals in Egypt, after which it must now aim determinedly for the trophy.

The Executive Committee also pledged to provide all necessary support to the team as well as motivate the squad in an extra way to attain its objectives.

Nigeria’s first match of the campaign, as they attempt an eighth continental title, will be against Senegal’s Cub Lions at the Cairo International Stadium starting from 9pm Egypt time on February 19.

The Flying Eagles, two-time FIFA World Cup runners-up and one-time bronze medallists, will then face hosts Egypt on February 22 (same time and same venue) and Mozambique on February 25 (same time and same venue).

All four semi-finalists at the 12-team championship in Egypt will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals to be staged in Indonesia from May 20 to June 11 this year.

