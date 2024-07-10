NFF calls for applications for position of Supersand Eagles’ Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation has requested applications from suitably qualified candidates for the vacant position of the Coach of Beach Soccer National Team, otherwise known as Supersand Eagles



The public notice, which is on the Federation’s website (https://thenff.com/?post_type=jobpost&p=16146&preview=true), has specified for candidates to have attended at least one beach soccer refresher course organized by the NFF, be conversant with, and abreast of, the ever-changing rules and dynamics of the game and possess at least CAF C Coaching Licence.



A candidate must also have been involved in beach soccer activities in the last three years to be considered, while playing experience locally and internationally could prove to be an added advantage.

Applications will close at midnight of Friday, 12th July 2024, with a successful candidate to be named in a matter of days, as the Supersand Eagles get set for a two-leg Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against their counterparts from Mauritania

