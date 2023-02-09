NFF Board approves evaluation report, sanctions by Referees Committee

The Board of the Nigeria Football Federation has endorsed the first evaluation report, including sanctions, meted out to erring officials by the Federation’s Referees Committee headed by Faith Irabor.

It would be recalled that during the inauguration of the NFF Referees Committee, the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, had implored them to be of good character and to live up to the ethics of their profession.

As a further step, Gusau had handed the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the task of always putting a call through to all referees on arrival at their assignment venues to remind them to discharge their duties efficiently and about the sanctity of fidelity to the laws of the game.

Despite these exhortations and reminders, a few officials had failed to abide by the rules and regulations, failed the diligence test and have accordingly been sanctioned by the Referees Committee.

These sanctions have now been approved by the NFF Board.