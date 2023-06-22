NFF back President Tinubu’s Administration

The Nigeria Football Federation has prayed for the success of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The NFF board members stated this in a communique issued on Tuesday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

According to the communique: The Board warmly congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and Vice President Kashim Shettima GCON on their ascension to the highest offices in the country, while praying fervently for the success of the administration.

“Members recalled the several programs and projects undertaken in support of football by the new President while he was Governor of Lagos State and expressed deep faith that football will be at the crux of the new administration’s youth empowerment and international image-laundry initiatives.”

Similarly, the board congratulated the Super Eagles for their performance, but charged the team to show more zeal, cohesion and fierce dedication to national cause that will guarantee such a great outing at the finals that Nigerians will be proud of.

The board also directed the Technical and Legal Departments to work at a much faster pace to produce guidelines for the establishment of Football Academies in Nigeria, insisting that the guidelines were long overdue as a result of the mushrooming of all manner of “Football Academies” across the land.