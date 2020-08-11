The Nigeria Football Federation has moved to secure waiver for the Women’s U17 and U20 national teams camping ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

The NFF board revealed that it has written to the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for a special waiver to call the girls to camp.

The NFF added that it would await response from the Government before making any moves for the camping programme.

However, the Executive Committee applauded the efforts of the Federal Government in combating the coronavirus pandemic that continues to be a source of sorrow and gnashing of teeth worldwide, but with noticeable decline in infection cases in Nigeria as a result of the untiring work of the Government, the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, all first responders and all other public health workers in the frontline who continue to sweat hard to ensure reduction in community transmission and in saving lives.