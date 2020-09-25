The Nigeria Football Federation has composed new technical crews for a number of National Teams.

The composition sees the return of one-time U20 Boys’ Head Coach, Isah Ladan Bosso, with Christopher Danjuma retaining the U20 Girls’ lead role, and Bankole Olowookere emerging as Head Coach of the U17 girls, Flamingos.

Former international defender Oladunni Oyekale will serve as first assistant to Bosso at the U20, with Jolomi Atune Alli (second assistant), Samaila Marwa Keshi (assistant coach/scout) and Suleiman Shuaibu Akanmu (goalkeeper coach) completing the Flying Eagles’ bench.

Fatai Amoo will head the U17 boys’ squad, to be assisted by Ahmed Lawal Dankoli (first assistant), Nnamdi Onuigbo (second assistant), Hassan Abdallah (assistant coach/scout) and Danlami Kwasau (goalkeeper coach) in his crew.

Danjuma returns to the U20 girls, Falconets, to be assisted by Moses Aduku (first assistant), Bilkisu Tijani (second assistant), Charity Nwere Nnedinma (assistant coach/scout) and Audu Yahaya (goalkeeper coach).

The U17 girls’ crew will be headed by Bankole Olowookere, with Queen Okpa (first assistant coach), Adanna Nwaneri (second assistant), Moroof Nojimu (assistant coach/scout) and Mohammed Abubakar Ndanusa (goalkeeper coach) in his tow.

The U15 boys’ crew will be led by Omoniyi Haruna Ilerika Usman to be assisted by Bassey Patrick (first assistant), Olubunmi Haruna (second assistant), Mohammed Kalli Kachalla (assistant coach/scout) and Baruwa Olatunji (goalkeeper coach).

Abdullahi Tyabo Umar heads the crew for the U13, with Salisu Ibrahim (first assistant), Bamai Bukar (second assistant coach), Mohammed Kwairanga (third assistant), Ifeanyi Uba (assistant coach/scout) and Abubakar Abdullahi (goalkeeper coach) also on the crew.

THE FULL LIST

