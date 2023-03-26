NFF apologises to Nigerians for U23, Super Eagles’ poor outings

The Nigeria Football Federation has apologised to Nigerians over the poor outings of the U23 Men National Team (Olympic Eagles) and the Senior Men National Team (Super Eagles) in crucial international matches this week.

The NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, offered the apology as both teams prepare for their second leg outings.

The Super Eagles fell 0-1 to Guinea Bissau’s Djurtus in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, two days after the U23 boys failed to beat Guinea in a first leg, final qualifying fixture for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gusau stated that the Federation was nonplussed by the below-par outings, but would immediately work hard to ensure the teams turn their qualifying games around in a positive way.

He said: “We tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians for the poor results.

“We worked and planned hard for good results but things turned out differently on the pitch.

“Our focus now is on redeeming the situation in the return matches early next week.”

Gusau expressed confidence the U23 boys will take their chances in Rabat on Tuesday against Guinea to qualify for the U23 AFCON, and that the Super Eagles will win in Bissau on Monday to return to the top of their qualifying group for the 2023 AFCON.