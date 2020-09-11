Brazilian forward Neymar said on Friday he was “super happy” to return to Paris Saint-Germain training.

His comments have come a day after the French Ligue 1 champions lost their delayed season-opener 1-0 to Lens.

Neymar announced his return on Twitter having recently missed both training and Thursday’s game where PSG were also missing 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

The French football federation said Mbappe tested positive for the coronavirus between the 2020/2021 UEFA Nations League matches involving France recently.

These were against Sweden —- where he scored the winner —- and at home to Croatia —- where he did not play.

PSG said several other unnamed players in their squad had also tested positive for Covid-19.

From their regular eleven, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria were also missing.

Neymar concluded his Tweet with the message “#CORONAOUT.”

PSG’s trip to Lens was moved back to give them more recovery time from playing the 2020 UEFA Champions League final match on Aug. 23.

They will host traditional rivals Marseille in the league on Sunday.(dpa/NAN)