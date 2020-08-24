Neymar said “losing is part of the sport” as the Paris Saint-Germain star took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Bayern Munich on being crowned Champions League winners.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that PSG were unable to cap their first Champions League final appearance with silverware, following a 1-0 defeat to Bayern in Lisbon on Sunday.

Neymar was caught emotional and teary at the post-match after PSG failed to add a maiden European crown to their domestic 2019-20 title in France.

Afterwards, Neymar wrote via Twitter: “Losing is part of the sport, we tried everything, and we fought until the end.

“Thanks for the support and affection from everyone. Congratulations Bayern.”

Kingsley Coman’s second-half header saw Bundesliga champions, Bayern, emerge triumphant as they claimed their sixth European Cup and Champions League trophy.

It also saw Bayern seal a second treble in eight seasons, with PSG ending their campaign as Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee de Champions holders.

Kylian Mbappe, a World Cup champion with France, also took to social media following the showpiece event.

Mbappe tweeted: “Disappointed not to end this year with the best of awards, but life is made that way.

“We fought with all our might. Congratulations to Bayern. And a big thank you for your support.”