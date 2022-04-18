Neymar, Mbappe strike as PSG beat Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain came out on top 2-1 in a tight tussle with Marseille in Sunday’s Classique, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe securing the bragging rights.

All three goals were scored before half-time in a match that was far from being a classic between Ligue 1’s top two teams.

Duje Caleta-Car had cancelled out Neymar’s opener, before Mbappe struck from the penalty kick spot to restore parity.

Marseille had what they thought was an equaliser disallowed by VAR late on.

The win maintains PSG’s strong form after Mauricio Pochettino’s side won their previous two fixtures 5-1 and 6-1.

It moves them closer to putting the finishing touches to regaining the Ligue 1 title.

dpa/NAN.