Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been suspended for their next two Ligue 1 matches after he was sent off in Saturday’s 1-0 league loss to Lille, the Disciplinary Commission of the French professional league said on Wednesday.

Neymar was sent off when he picked up a second yellow card for shoving Tiago Djalo, who reacted with a foul-mouthed rant and was also shown a red card, as Lille leapfrogged PSG to grab a three-point lead in Ligue 1.

The LFP handed Neymar a three-match suspension but said one game would be suspended, meaning the Brazilian will miss Saturday’s trip to Strasbourg and Saint-Etienne’s visit the following weekend.

The LFP added that Djalo would be banned for two games, with one match to be suspended.

Neymar, who was making his first Ligue 1 start in over two months, has been sent off three times in his last 15 Ligue 1 appearances stretching back to the end of last season.