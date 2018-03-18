Neymar demands PSG pay rise

The Brazil international recently emerged as a surprise target for Los Blancos, who are supposedly prepared to match the £198 million figure paid by PSG to sign him from Barcelona less than a year ago.

Neymar is reportedly holding out for improved terms from Paris Saint-Germain following the recent rumoured interest in him from Real Madrid.

According to reports, Neymar will use the interest to improve his financial terms at the Parc des Princes, with his father in charge of brokering a deal.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently flew out to Brazil to hold discussions with the 26-year-old, who is nursing a foot injury that threatens to rule him out of this summer’s World Cup finals.

The report suggests that Neymar is currently averaging a weekly wage of £1m with the Parisian giants.