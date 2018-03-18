Brazilian soccer star Neymar waves to fans at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during his official presentation to fans ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's season opening match against Amiens. Neymar would not play in the club's season opener as the French football league did not receive the player's international transfer certificate before Friday's night deadline. The Brazil star became the most expensive player in soccer history after completing his blockbuster transfer from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($262 million) on Thursday. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Neymar demands PSG pay rise

The Brazil international recently emerged as a surprise target for Los Blancos, who are supposedly prepared to match the £198 million figure paid by PSG to sign him from Barcelona less than a year ago.

By The Eagle Online
Neymar is reportedly holding out for improved terms from Paris Saint-Germain following the recent rumoured interest in him from Real Madrid.
According to reports, Neymar will use the interest to improve his financial terms at the Parc des Princes, with his father in charge of brokering a deal.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently flew out to Brazil to hold discussions with the 26-year-old, who is nursing a foot injury that threatens to rule him out of this summer’s World Cup finals.
The report suggests that Neymar is currently averaging a weekly wage of £1m with the Parisian giants.

