Unknown to many, Neya Kalu, pretty, glamorous, fashionable and enterprising daughter of a former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, is a big player in the beauty industry.

Just a year ago, her flagship nail salon under the brand name BaseCoat, located at 12, Anifowoshe Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos opened its doors to clients.

The ultra modern one-stop beauty shop provides qualitative and high class nail care services at affordable prices to celebrities and non-celebrities alike in the society.

With its fast-growing clientele base, the beauty facility is known for exceptionalism in services aimed at meeting up with the style demands of trendy individuals.

Owing to its diverse, gender balance, highly skilled team of nail specialists, stylists and other beauty professionals, the brand has gained reputation in the industry, with its distinct offerings.

From manicure to pedicure to nail fixing and nail polishing, in a well-lit, fully air-conditioned and relaxing atmosphere, the luxurious nail studio remains one of the most sort after salons in Lagos.

As part of activities marking its one-year anniversary, the nail bar is offering discounted packages for its existing and new clients.