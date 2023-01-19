News. pic attached Foreign-based firm condemns fake job offers, calls for action in NigeriaQNET,

an international ecommerce-based direct selling company, has condemned actions by unscrupulous individuals defrauding Nigerians by purporting to offer job opportunities on behalf of the brand.Biram Fall, Qnet Regional Manager for Sub-Sahara Africa, decried the situation in a statement on Thursday in LagosFall said that QNET, while disassociating itself from such representations, said it never made suchrepresentations.

He, therefore, advised members of the public to be extremely wary of anyone using its name and offering “employment or travel opportunities” in exchange for payment or administrative charges.“The company is committed to taking legal action against anyone making these false representations to the fullest extent permitted by law and has called on the public to report such activities to the authorities and QNET.

“QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association, a self-regulatory industry body with stringent rules and codes of conduct in several countries.“The company is open and transparent about its business model and operations and ensures compliance with the local laws of all the countries in which it operates,” he said.He said that QNET, which had its headquarters in Hong Kong, allowed aspiring entrepreneurs to build their businesses by becoming distributors termed Independent Representatives (IRs).

According to him, the company produces and sells high-quality products and services to customers around the globe.He said the company also provided an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to build an e-commerce-enabled sales business, using its direct selling business opportunity.“QNET operates an online global Direct Selling Disinformation Centre (DSDC) to dispel misconceptions, unethical behaviour and public complaints about the sector.He added that this remained a unique initiative, advocating transparency and good practices.