News Agency of Nigeria to boost operations with drones, solar

The Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria, Buki Ponle, says the agency is to acquire four drones for live coverage of events and boost its operations.

Ponle disclosed this on Wednesday in Ilorin, Kwara State at the opening of a two-day Editorial Conference for staff.

The conference is to appraise the operations of NAN and adopt pragmatic and modern strategies of news agency journalism.

Similarly, Ponle said the agency is strengthening its operations with the adoption of alternative solar energy, computers and multimedia gadgets.

He assured the public and subscribers of the agency’s willingness to make differences in pursuit of “positive reporting and solution journalism”.

Ponle said the agency’s main goal was to ensure service delivery, be more relevant to subscribers and continue to contribute to national development.

According to him, NAN is one of the leading media houses in the country and wants to maintain its course to be reckoned with.

The Managing Director explained that besides charting a new way forward for the agency, the retreat would also rejig NAN for growth and development.

He therefore tasked the Editors to maintain error free report as NAN would never condone error or mistake to maintain its giant status on the continent.

Ponle said the agency’s effort had delivered a monthly average of about 5,000 stories, 700 pictures, 100 videos and 50 audio clips being transmitted to diverse clientele.

He tasked the Editors to be dedicated to their work and be diligent mentors to upcoming reporters.

While advising against polarisation and divisive tendencies, the Managing Director urged members of staff to maintain the bond of unity as NAN family.

He also declared that the agency has weathered so many storms in the past, but emerging stronger despite its challenges.

Ponle said: “I assume office since September 2020, but we have been able to survive as a family.

“The bond kept us surviving.

“I will continue to prioritise staff welfare and ensure we take NAN to next level.”