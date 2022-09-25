Newly-wedded couple storm Peter Obi’s march straight from wedding + Video, photo

A newly wedded couple, Blessing and Desmond Adamson, stormed the One Million Man March for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, in Abuja straight from their wedding.

The Eagle Online recalls that the planned march for Obi and the Labour Party took place in Abuja on Saturday.

Among those who joined in the march that saw Obi applauding the couple were popular musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy; and Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo.

Obi, on his Twitter handle, said: “Salute and congratulations to this newly wedded couple in Abuja, whose special day coincided with the Obidient Family March in Abuja; and they marched too!

“Wishing you both a blissful and happy married life and children.”

Speaking at the rally, the husband, Desmond Adamson, said: “Knowing that today, which is my wedding, happens to also be the day for the Obidient movement, I told myself that after church, my partner and I will come straight to join the rally.”

The wife said: “We want to have kids in a country that is free from violence, insecurity, free from poverty, and hardship.

“That is why I said I must be here today to lend my support to the Obidient movement.”