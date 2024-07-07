Newly-rehabilitated road destroyed in Oyo

The Oyo State Government has condemned the destruction of a portion on the newly rehabilitated Olusoji-WCCI Road.

A few days after it was officially opened for public use, a viral video showed the portion of the road destroyed on Friday.

In a statement in Ibadan, the Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, Busoye Ogunlade, said he was aware of the incident, where a truck carrying over 60 tonnes of cement destroyed the portion, after it lost its brake.

Ogunlade, who expressed disappointment at how the truck driver took to his heels after the destruction, described it as a cowardly act.

He said: “The Agency is in receipt of a report on vandalism on the newly rehabilitated road, particularly the unfortunate incident of destruction of a part of the Olusoji-WCCI road by a truck driver, who is at large as we speak.

“The Agency condemns in the strongest terms this ruthless destruction of the first phase of Olusoji-WCCI road, as a deliberate act of sabotage on a key link road that has immense socio-economic benefits to the state and indeed the entire nation.”

Ogunlade said the road that was completed last week is one of the state’s projects intended to bridge the gap in the road infrastructure yearnings of the people of the area.

He appreciated the residents of the area for their concern, assuring them that the destroyed portion of the road had been fixed almost immediately.

He explained that a technical team was immediately deployed to inspect, evaluate, and reinstate the damaged parts of the road.

Ogunlade said the building, where the truck offloaded the cements, has been sealed.

The chairman added that henceforth, the Agency will ensure that perpetrators of such acts face the full wrath of the law.

