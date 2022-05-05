Newly re-elected Macron to meet Scholz in Berlin

France’s newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron has plan to travel to Berlin on Monday for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The trip will be President Macron’s first abroad after inauguration into his second term, at the weekend.

Élysée Palace announced this on Thursday.

Macron’s choice of Berlin as his first destination, once again, showed the importance of the Franco-German relationship.

The two countries are a driving force of European Union policy and the biggest economies in the eurozone.

The Social Democrat politician Scholz and the centrist Macron want to exchange views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and European sovereignty, among other things.

The talks are also expected to focus on defence and energy issues.

European Union’s relationship with China and the situation in the Sahel are also on the agenda.

dpa/NAN.