A Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, Alhaji Usman Ndagi, has died in Abuja barely 18 hours after losing his sister in Niger State.

The deceased, who hailed from Mokwa, Niger State, died last Thursday, while his sister passed away on Wednesday.

The late officer, who was recently elevated to his new rank, has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

The Nigeria Immigration Service spokesman, DCI Sunday James, confirmed Ndagi’s death to PUNCH Metro on Tuesday, describing it as shocking.

“I learnt that the DCI died after hearing about the passage of his sister. He was such a religious man and was always at the mosque praying,” James said.

In a Facebook post, an acquaintance of the deceased, Yax Mokwa, disclosed that Ndagi died shortly after complaining of dizziness, while his bags were being packed for the journey to Niger State for the sister’s funeral.

He wrote: “The death of his sister came as a shock to everyone and he was set to leave Abuja for Mokwa that morning (last Thursday). He asked for his bags to be taken to the car as he was feeling a little dizzy and would want to relax a little only for them to return to his lifeless body.

“I saw him on the 6th of September this year at his house in Minna and spoke with him last week over the phone not knowing that those would be my last moments with this man that has a lot for one to emulate, most especially when it comes to giving back to our society.”

Family members and friends of the deceased also took to the social media to mourn him.

