A newly-promoted Assistant Inspector General of Police, Omololu Bishi, is dead.

According to information from Newsmakers online, the AIG, who was promoted in December 2020, died during a brief illness.

Bishi, a former Benue State Commissioner of Police and later CP Armament, hailed from Lagos State.

Bishi, who was among the 13 AIGs appointed by the Police Service Commission on December 18, 2020, will be buried in Lagos on Tuesday (today).