Newly-elected APC Chairman murdered in Bauchi, three arrested

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects over the mysterious murder of the newly-elected Chairman of the All Progressives Congress for Bauchi Local Government Area, Alhaji Hussain Gwabba.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Ahmed Wakil, made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

Wakil said preliminary investigation into the murder of Alhaji Gwabba has led to the arrest of three suspects for interrogation.

“The result of the autopsy is being awaited, the outcome of the investigation will be made public, please,” he said.

According to him, the report indicated that on May 14, 2022 at about 11:30am, information was received from a good Samaritan that Gwabba, 62, was in distress.

He added: “DPO C Division visited the scene in a hotel located behind Specialist Hospital Bauchi where he met the victim vomiting.

“He immediately rushed him to ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi for treatment, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

The spokesman explained that the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, has appealed to the general public to be calm.

Wakil added that the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased.