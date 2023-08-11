Newly-appointed Enugu Commissioners get portfolios

The newly-appointed commissioners in Enugu State were Friday given portfolios during the first Executive Council meeting.

Following their confirmation by the State House of Assembly, the 20 Commissioners were sworn-in Thursday by the state Governor, Peter Mbah to constitute the State Executive Council.

The Governor had charged them to get down to work immediately as the administration was in a hurry to deliver on its campaign promises.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah,’ Ngozi Enih Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Prince Lawrence Ezeh; Lands and Urban Development, while Patrick Ubro; Agriculture and Agro-Industrialization and Chika Ugwoke, Labour and Employment.

Dr Kingsley Udeh was appointed the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Emmanuel Obi, retained the Health Ministry, Chief Okey Ogbodo, Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Dame Ugochi Madueke is in charge of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Others were Mr Lloyd Ekweremadu, Youth and Sports and Gerald Otiji, Works and Infrastructure, Mr Nathaniel Uramah, Finance and Economic Development and Dr Malachy Agbo, Human Development and Poverty Eradication.

A former broadcaster with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Aka Eze Aka is the new Information Commissioner, Adaora Chukwu, Trade Investment and Industry, Dr Martin Chukwunwike, Housing and Obi Ozor, Transport.

Prof. Sam Ugwu, Environment and Climate Change, Emeka Ajogwu gets Special Duties and Dr Felix Nnamani heads the Water Resources.