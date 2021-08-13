Newly-appointed Commissioner of Police resumes in Jigawa

Aliyu Sale, the new Commissioner, Jigawa State Police Command, has assumed duty, according to its spokesman, ASP Lawan Shiisu.

In a statement on Thursday, Shiisu said the new CP, who assumed duty on August 9, took over from Usman Gomna.

It will be recalled that Gomna was elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police and redeployed to Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar, Cross River State.

The statement reads in part: “The new CP, a seasoned Police Officer, has worked in various commands, departments, formations and units of the Nigeria Police Force.

“At the early years of his service in the Force, he served at Ondo Command after his one year attachment. He was transferred to FCID, Alagbon close, Ikoyi Lagos, where he served as a team leader in the Anti-Fraud section.

“He was later transferred to Zamfara State where he served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Shinkafi and Gusau Central Police Stations, respectively.

“He was transferred for the second time to the FCID, Abuja where he served as a team leader in Special Enquiry Bureau (SEB) and from there transferred to Anambra State Command and posted as DPO Okpoko and Fegge Divisions in Onitsha.

“Also, at the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), he was posted as Area Commander Gwadabawa in Sokoto State. He also served as an Area Commander, Funtua, Katsina State.”

It said that Sale was elevated to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police and posted as DCP in charge of Operation Zone 3, Yola; DCP in charge of Administration and Finance, Taraba State; and later DCP in charge of Operations, Plateau State Command.

The statement said that Sale was later elevated to the rank of Commissioner of Police and posted to Jigawa State Police Command.

The new CP had attended Advance Detective Course, Junior Command Course, Intermediate Command Course and other professional courses in Nigeria, Tunisia and Senegal.

He is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The statement further quoted the new CP as soliciting the support and cooperation of members of the public for better service delivery in the state.

It also said the new CP could be reached at any time on his GSM No. 08034192853 or via e-mail.