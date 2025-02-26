Newdawn Publisher’s wife for burial March 7

The late wife of the Publisher of Newdawnngr.com, Adesola Amoke Abatan’s burial date has been announced.

According to the family, a Christian Wake is to take place on Thursday March 6, 2025 by 4pm at the deceased residence, Plot 10, Tunde Abatan Close, Idi Mango, AroLambo inside, off Matogun road, Oke Aro, Ogun State .

The burial service is to take place on Friday 7th March by 10 am @RCCG GLORY of God Zone, Beside Shinning Star School, Aro Lambo, off Matogun Road, Oke Aro,Ogun State.

Interment will follow thereafter.

