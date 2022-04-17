Newcastle United snatch last-gasp win over Leicester City

Bruno Guimaraes grabbed a glorious stoppage-time winner as Newcastle United beat Leicester City 2-1 on Sunday to take another vital step towards preserving their English Premier League (EPL) status.

The win moved Newcastle United up to 14th place on 37 points, 12 above Burnley in 18th spot, with Leicester City three points ahead of the Magpies in ninth.

Leicester City went in front in the 19th minute from a cleverly-worked corner-kick, the ball was driven low into the penalty box, and pulled back for Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman.

He fired goalward, with his shot squirming under the body of Martin Dubravka into the net.

Guimaraes levelled for Newcastle United on the half-hour mark, poking the ball over the line from between the legs of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The goal was initially disallowed, but after a pitch-side VAR review, referee Jarred Gillett reversed his decision and allowed it to stand.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin thrilled and frustrated the home crowd in equal measure.

His mazy dribbles occasionally laying the foundations for promising attacks, but often ending with him giving the ball away cheaply.

Saint-Maximin opened the second half with a couple of long-range shots that failed to hit the target before Leicester City took over again.

The Foxes maintained possession for long spells as Newcastle United struggled to mount any coherent attacks.

Neither side created much of note until the dying moments, when Willock broke down the left before crossing for Brazilian Guimaraes.

He threw himself at the ball to head it into the net, sending the home crowd into ecstasy.

The 24-year-old was yellow-carded for taking off his shirt in celebration, and after the final whistle he threw it to a young fan in the stands.

A memento of an afternoon in which Newcastle United looked to have finally put enough distance between themselves and the bottom sides to survive.