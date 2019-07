Newcastle United have appointed former Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce as their new head coach on an initial three-year contract, the English Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 58 year-old Bruce, who is a former Sunderland and Aston Villa boss, replaces Spaniard Rafa Benitez.

Benitez had left St James’ Park at the end of his contract last month after failing to agree an extension with club owner Mike Ashley.

Reuters/NAN.