Newcastle United loans chief Shola Ameobi has said that there’s a lot of excitement inside the club amid takeover talk.

While communication from the top of the club has been limited, he admits he and other staff at the club are getting excited by talk of the £300 million takeover getting closer.

It was reported that the Saudi Arabia-backed deal was close and could be complete within the next seven days.

“We’re excited about all the noises that we’re hearing,” Ameobi said on Sky Sports’ The Football Show.

“But at the moment Im at home with the kids, homeschooling the kids, and just trying to stay safe.”

When asked about what he’d heard from inside the club, Ameobi, who played for the first team for 14 years until 2014, admitted information had been thin on the ground.

“I think the one thing over the last six weeks while we’ve been on furlough, there’s not really been any communication, we’re not allowed to do our day to day job, so communication hasn’t been there,” he said.

“Lee Charnley has sent a couple of emails over this time to reassure us about what steps they’re trying to take but like you can imagine everything is silent.

“Mike likes to do things discreetly and in his own way, and as employees we don’t get to know any of that, so we’re the same as you guys, just waiting and seeing what comes.”