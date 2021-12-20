Newcastle shows interest in Adarabioyo

Premier League struggler, Newcastle United, has reportedly identified Tosin Adarabioyo as a potential reinforcement ahead of the January transfer window.

The Times has reported that the Magpies are in the market for two defensive reinforcements and have Fulham star, Adarabioyo and Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara on their radar.

Newcastle United has the worst defensive record in the Premier League with 41 goals conceded after eighteen matches.

The leaky defence has give manager Eddie Howe cause for concern and he intends to strengthen the backline.

Newcastle United sent one of their top scouts to run the rule over Adarabioyo in a recent Championship clash between Fulham and Luton Town.

The 6ft 5in Anglo-Nigerian center half has Premier League experience under his belt, making 33 appearances for the Cottagers over the course of the 2020-2021 season.

A product of the Manchester City academy, Adarabioyo is contracted to Fulham until June 30, 2023.

The 24-year-old has scored a goal in eighteen Championship games this season – all of which he started.