Newcastle rival Gunners for Onyekuru

Arsenal will face stiff competition from Newcastle for the services of Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru.

Arsene Wenger is a big fan of the Nigerian and is prepared to pay the release clause believed to be about £6.8m.

The Toon feel they can muscle their way in ahead of the Gunners and will pay the 20-year-old £36,000-per-week in a bid to persuade him to snub the London club.

A source said: “Newcastle United have joined in the race to sign Henry [Onyekuru]. They contacted his agency Mercato on Wednesday and offered to pay him £36,000-a-week. The talk is on-going between them and the agent.”