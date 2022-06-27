Newcastle preparing new bid for Osimhen

Premier League side, Newcastle United is looking to test Napoli’s resolve, by preparing a new offer for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles striker has been the subject of numerous transfer speculations, particularly from England. Premier League giants Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle United are some of the teams interested in Osimhen.

However, Napoli’s €100million-€110million has been the major setback for a transfer to happen.

Nonetheless, Newcastle is not looking to back down on the chase for the 23-year-old goal poacher.

According to Teamtalk as per Gazzetta Dello Sport, Newcastle is preparing to make a fresh bid for Osimhen.

Napoli paid Lille €70 million two years ago for Osimhen’s services.

But the club has made it clear it intention not sell Osimhen for cheap this summer. But with Newcastle’s rich owners, Newcastle could still convince Napoli to budge.