Newcastle United is interested in signing the Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe as per Sunday Mirror.

Crystal Palace are keen on the player as well.

The 24-year-old has struggled to prove himself with the Cherries ever since he joined them.

Ibe is not a key player for Bournemouth anymore and he needs to move on in order to play regular first-team football.

The winger made just 78 Premier League appearances in his last four Seasons with Bournemouth and he played just twice in the League for them last season.

The former Liverpool youngster joined Bournemouth with a lot of expectations but his development has stalled since then.

It will be interesting to see if a move to Newcastle helps him resurrect his career.

There is no doubt that Newcastle could use some pace and flair in this site an Ibe could prove to be a decent addition if he manages to regain his confidence and sharpness.

The 24-year-old has the talent to succeed at this level but he will need coaching and regular first-team action.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a reasonable fee with Bournemouth for the young winger.

At 24, there is plenty of time for Ibe to improve and fulfill his potential.