Newcastle United is lining up an ambitious move for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

The Toon are “considering” speculative moves for Tottenham outcast Alli and Leicester winger Demarai Gray.

Alli wasn’t included in the Spurs squad for the weekend and looks set to leave the London club.

Alli is “eager to reignite his career” and any move to Newcastle would be on loan, according to the Telegraph.

Gray’s contract expires next summer and Leicester are thought to want some sort of fee for the 24-year-old.

And the Mirror suggested Steve Bruce is hoping to strike a “cut-price” deal.