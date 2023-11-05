Newcastle hand Arsenal first league defeat with controversial goal

Newcastle United handed Arsenal their first Premier League defeat of the season with a 1-0 win on Saturday thanks to a controversial second-half goal by Anthony Gordon after a long VAR review that left visiting manager Mikel Arteta livid.

He scored in the 64th minute, firing past goalkeeper David Raya from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

There was a VAR break of four minutes six seconds to check if the ball went out of bounds, whether there was a foul in the build-up and for offside before the home fans could celebrate.

“It’s embarrassing what happened, how this goal stands,” Arteta told reporters. “In the Premier League – this league that we say is the best in the world. I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It’s a disgrace.”

Newcastle, who are unbeaten in their last seven league outings, climbed to sixth on 20 points after 11 games.

Arsenal, who failed to score for the first time in all competitions this term, are third with 24, three behind leaders Manchester City.

“Tough game. Massive win,” magpies manager Eddie Howe told Sky Sports. “Full credit to the players for what they gave today, it was a battling performance.”

The victory capped a brilliant week for Newcastle, who humbled League Cup holders Manchester United 3-0 in their fourth round clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Arteta was been intent on turning the tide after a disappointing few days that saw his side eliminated from the League Cup with a 3-1 loss at West Ham United.

The game at St James’ Park was full of emotion but lacking in quality for much of the time and tempers boiled over before the break with a flurry of yellow cards.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz was booked for a reckless tackle on Sean Longstaff before Longstaff and Fabian Schar were shown yellow cards for arguing Havertz should have been sent off.

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes appeared close to unravelling, first elbowing Jorginho in the head, smashing the ball off Havertz and then nearly coming to blows with Declan Rice.

The halftime whistle felt like a welcome relief.

“Maybe not the game we expected it to be in terms of style from both teams,” Howe said. “But you have to show different sides of your game to win and I think we have that in the group at the moment.”

Newcastle defender Dan Burns, who landed hard on his back after a strong tackle, did not return for the second half and was shown walking gingerly to the dugout.

His team mates stuck to their task though and were rewarded when Gordon pounced on a loose ball to score after an aerial duel between Joelinton and defender Gabriel following a cross from Joe Willock who retrieved the ball on the byline.

“I don’t know how many (VAR) checks there were but I was just hoping it was alright,” Gordon told Sky Sports. “It was amazing to score, what a game.”

Reuters.