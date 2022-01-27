Newcastle battle Arsenal for N34b Osimhen

Newcastle are in the midst of an audacious chase for Napoli star Victor Osimhen but they face competition from Arsenal.

The Magpies have had a frustrating January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad.

Eddie Howe had been promised incoming arrivals but would have hoped for more than the two players he has got in the form of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

While they are suitable acquisitions, the former Bournemouth boss wants some stardust to help prevent the Toon from being relegated to the Championship.

Despite Newcastle being the richest club in the world, they have struggled to part with that money after finding that negotiators are demanding a premium due to their financial situation.

It has led to several failed attempts but there is hope that they can strike a deal with Napoli over the signing of Osimhen.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, the Nigeria international has been priced at just under £60m (N34billion) and Newcastle are keen to open talks.

However, they are not the only ones interested in the 23-year-old with Arsenal also in dire need of reinforcements.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign a striker after ostracising Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the squad and missing out of top target Dusan Vlahovic.

The Fiorentina ace looks set to join Juventus in a blockbuster deal to leave the Gunners empty-handed having chased him all January.

Real Sociedad ace Alexander Isak and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin are back-up options but it has been reported that the Gunners are also in the race for Osimhen.

Newcastle might have the advantage, though, having contacted the striker in the past while his agent has already admitted to their attempts to snap him in the summer of 2020, prior to his move from Lille to Serie A.

“I can confidently tell you that the only club that wants Victor 100% right now is Napoli,” Ariyo Igbayilola disclosed.

“But the final decision on whether he wants to join them lies with him. Also, Newcastle are in the race just like Tottenham. But it’s just interest alone. No real sign of commitment from them.”