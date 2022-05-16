Newcastle agrees N3.4bn deal for Osimhen

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has reportedly agreed personal terms with English Premier League side, Newcastle United hoping to join them before the end of the summer transfer window, according to report on respected Italian media outlet, La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The deal is reportedly worth twice the amount (4.5m euro) he’s presently earning at Napoli that amounts to N3.4 billion in Nigerian currency.

Further cementing his spot as the highest earning Nigerian player in Europe.

Newcastle United is however yet to agree a deal with Napoli over his transfer fee with the Serie A side holding out for a transfer fee in the region of around 100 million before they can sanction any deal.

It was gathered that the idea of asking for a 100 million is due largely to the fact that 30% of whatever is gotten from the sale of the forward will go to his former club, Lille as agreed in the deal that’s aw him join Roma two seasons ago.

Similarly, Manchester United is willing to pay Osimhen ₦75million in wages per week if he agrees to join them this summer.

Osimhen has been the subject of numerous transfer talks. Top Premier League sides Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the Napoli talisman.

According to teamtalk, Ten Hag wants to bring Osimhen to Manchester. Manchester United faces a challenging task luring the Nigeria international, but the club is looking to entice Osimhen by doubling his current earnings.

Teamtalk reports that Osimhen would earn £146,000(₦75million) per week if he joins the former Premier League champions.