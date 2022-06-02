Newborn baby found dead on Ayobo road in Lagos + Photo

A newborn baby has been found dead and dumped on the busy Ayobo Road in a Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the dead baby, whose gender was unknown, was found on Thursday morning.

The baby was wrapped with flannel and surrounded with dirt.

According to a passersby, who pleaded anonymity, the baby must have been dumped in the night.

The passerby said: “The baby must have been dumped by the mother in the dead of the night.

“As you can see, the baby is wrapped with an hospital flannel, which meant the mother was newly discharged from the hospital.

“The newborn must have died of cold because the flannel which the mother used to wrap him/her got removed, thereby exposing the baby to cold.

“She must have dumped the baby alive.

“It is so disheartening that a mother will carry a baby in her womb for nine months and then decide to kill such a baby.

“This barbaric act must be stopped.”

NAN reports that the Deputy Divisional Police Officer of Ayobo, who refused to mention his name, said his officers had been drafted to the scene.