New Zealand has reported no new case of COVID-19 for nine days in a row, a statement from the New Zealand Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

New Zealand’s combined total number of confirmed and probable cases stays at 1,504, of which 1,154 are confirmed, it said.

The country currently has 1,481 people reported as having recovered from COVID-19, unchanged from Saturday.

The death toll remained at 22.

The total number of tests completed to date is 280,983, an increase of 2,111.

New Zealand is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level two, and public gatherings of fewer than 100 people are allowed.

People are encouraged to download the NZ COVID-19 Tracer app, developed by the New Zealand government to facilitate contact tracing and case identification.

It currently recorded 468,000 registrations, an increase of 10,000 since Saturday.

