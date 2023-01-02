New Year: We’ve shown commitment to serving our people well, Makinde says

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has expressed gratitude to the good people of Oyo State for the privilege to serve them in the last 43 months, stating that the last three years and seven months have been a testament of his commitment to serving the people.

The governor stated this in his New Year message to the people of the state, which was made available to newsmen on Sunday.

He noted that his administration does not take the support given to it for granted.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor equally maintained that his administration was able to prove to the people that “it is possible to focus on infrastructural development while at the same time, meeting other obligations to the people.”

Governor Makinde, who expressed the confidence that he would be re-elected for another term of four years on March 11, 2023, added that his administration has been able to place the state on the path of sustainable development.

He recounted some of the successes recorded by the government in the different sectors including infrastructure development, Health, education, security and economic expansion, among others.

Some of the projects successfully executed in 2022 as listed by the governor include; the construction and commissioning of the 9.7 kilometres Saki Township Road, the 5.2 kilometres Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa Road, the 7.2 km Idi Ape-Basorun-Akobo-Odogbo Barracks Road dualisation project and the 65 metres General Gas Flyover as well as the delivery of the Ojoo and Challenge Bus Terminals and Omituntun Bus Transport Scheme.

The governor added that the handing over of 100 operational vehicles to Oyo Amotekun to facilitate its operations, the renovation and equipment of General Hospital, Tede, the recruitment of 500 additional personnel into the Oyo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps are the other successes of the administration.

Governor Makinde also expressed his pleasure at how the administration was able to ensure the upgrading of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo into a University of Education.

In the area of civil service welfare, the governor explained how the administration was able to achieve the mass promotion of civil servants by removing the embargo on the promotion placed by the past administration, while it also effected the payment of the 13th month salaries of civil servants and gave Christmas bonuses to pensioners.

The governor said: “My good people of Oyo State, as the end of my first tenure as your Governor draws close, I must express my deepest gratitude to you, the good people of Oyo State, for this privilege to serve you. I do not take for granted the support you have given our administration through the years.

“Without your mandate and support, we would not have succeeded in placing our dear state on the path to sustainable development. All the work we did under the Roadmap to Accelerated Development in Oyo State 2019-2023, was leading up to this moment.

“The past 43 months are a testament to our commitment to serving our people. We have shown our people that it is possible to focus on infrastructural development while at the same time, meeting our other obligations to the people.

“Every year, when I write to you at this time, I recap our activities for the year and show you how we have acted like the “faithful servant” who increased his master’s talent. This year is not any different. “Although this is an election year, when most states suspend governance to face politics, we continued to work for you.

“In the first quarter of 2022, we completed and commissioned the 9.7 km Saki Township Road and the 5.2 km Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa Road. By the second quarter, we handed over 100 operational vehicles to Oyo Amotekun to facilitate their operations.

“We also removed the embargo on the promotion of civil servants placed by the past administration and promoted civil servants.

“Additionally, we commissioned the Challenge and Ojoo Bus Terminals along with the Omituntun Buses, the foundation of a new transport infrastructure in Oyo State. We also kept our promise by commissioning the reconstructed Sasa Market.

“By quarter three of 2022, we commissioned the renovated and equipped General Hospital,Tede in Atisbo Local Government Area, the 7.2 km Idi Ape-Basorun-Akobo-Odogbo Barracks Road dualisation project and the 65 metres General Gas Flyover constructed by our administration.

“And this last quarter, we finally put to rest all the speculations from naysayers regarding the prompt payment of salaries and pensions of civil servants by paying for the fourth consecutive year, the 13th-month salaries of civil servants in Oyo State. As promised, we have never paid any monthly salary with “bear with us.”

“We also completed the recruitment and training of 500 additional Amotekun Corps personnel to deter crime and maintain public order in our state.

“Lastly, we are pleased to have completed the process of upgrading the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo into a University of Education.

“We have shown empathy in decision-making. Our policies have always been ‘people first’ because you, the good people of Oyo State, are the most important stakeholders in governance. We may not always get it right, but we have always accepted our errors and made amends where possible.

“We have listened to and learnt from you, so we confidently return to you and ask for a second term. We know that come March 11, 2023, you will vote for Omituntun 2.0.

“We look forward to an exciting year ahead!

“May 2023 be the year we install sustainable development in Oyo State.

“Let me once again use this opportunity to wish you all a rewarding and fulfilling 2023.”