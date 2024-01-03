New Year: TUC laments hardships, tasks government on truce with labour 

The Trade Union Congress has again lamented the state of the nation, declaring that despite the situation, its members remain focused, while demanding that all agreements between the labour and government must be implemented.

This was contained in a New Year message by Comrades Festus Osifo, President, and Nuhu Toro, Secretary General, on Wednesday.

The Union leaders specified that all agreements such as the payment of the monthly N35,000 Wage Award to Public Servants in the Local Government, State and Federal services must be implemented until a new National Minimum Wage is put in place.

The TUC message, which was titled: “OUR HOPE NOT RENEWED YET!!!” reads in part: “A new National Minimum Wage must be negotiated, implemented, and if further delayed in the year, arrears be paid.

“Inflation, which is running at 28.20 percent, must be drastically reduced to the Sub-Saharan African regional average of 9.4 percent.

“Governments at state and Federal levels should stop the unnecessary, economically-unwise and unpatriotic tradition of taking loans, especially when these loans only end up being used to purchase thousands of expensive jeeps for legislators, pampered members of the Executive and their spouses, or in building unnecessary offices and purchasing mundane and sundry things, including stationery.

“Government should stop its ill-advised devaluation of the national currency, that is precipitating the collapse of local industries which need foreign exchange to import raw materials, and which has led to mega inflation in our import-dependent economy.

“The sale of the Naira in the streets due to the Central Bank-induced scarcity must be stopped. This is possible, provided the Government ensures adequate supply of Naira notes in the banking system.

“The very high price of PMS, which is now at a poverty-inducing price of N617 at the NNPC fuel stations (much higher elsewhere) should be drastically reduced to repair the damage done to the economy. This will be achieved by ensuring local production of refine products.

“The security of Nigerians should be the yardstick with which to determine whether military and other security chiefs and their supervising Ministers should remain in office or be replaced. Specifically, rather than lament, President Tinubu has a duty to sanction officials for serious security breaches such as the December, 2023 massacres in Plateau State.”

Also Read:

TUC leaders said in order to ensure maximum security, community policing should be prioritised alongside the mobilisation of the citizenry to defend themselves against bandits and terrorists.

The union tasked the government to engage in dialogue with aggrieved groups, representing nationalities who feel marginalised, shortchanged or shut out.It said 2024 holds a lot of promises, provided Nigerians as a people would unite and assert their authority over all powers, including the Nigerian ruling class manning all branches, levels, institutions and organs of government.