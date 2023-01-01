New year tragedy: Seven die, 16 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

No fewer than seven persons were confirmed dead on Sunday while 16 others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus and Mack tanker few meters to Gofamint on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Umar said that the accident occurred at 4:10pm and was caused by excessive speed on the part of the bus driver who lost control and rammed into the tanker from behind.

He added that 25 people were involved which comprised of 17 male adults and eight female adults.

“A total of 16 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries (10 male adults and six female adults) while seven persons were recorded dead from the crash (six male adults and one female adults), and two others were unhurt.

“Two vehicles were involved with registration numbers AKD 693 XW a Toyota Haice bus and GZA 215 XA a Mack tanker,” he said.

The FRSC boss explained that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

The sector commander advised motorists to shun speed, saying it kills faster than anything.

He also cautioned against driving while tired, saying “it is as dangerous as drunk driving”.

Umar called on drivers to always rest for 15 to 30 minutes after four hours journey.

The FRSC boss sympathised with the family of the victims and advised them to contact FRSC Ogunmakin office for more information about the crash.