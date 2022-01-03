New Year Thanksgiving: Women predict total win for PDP in Ebonyi

The Peoples Democratic Party women in Afikpo North and South federal constituency of Ebonyi State have predicted total win for the party in the State come 2023.

The prediction was part of outcome of the women’s new year church service, annual prayer and thanksgiving held on Sunday at the St. Mary Catholic Church, Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

The women were led by the wife of the representative of Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Florence Iduma Igariwey.

Igariwey, who appreciated God for His mercies through the past year, prayed for God’s continued protection for the women and the entire constituents in 2022.

Speaking to newsmen, Igariwey appreciated the Church for their prayers and enjoined the women not to relent in supporting the PDP, adding that 2022 and 2023 held greater prospects for the party in the State.

Igariwey said: “My heart is filled with joy, and we are here to appreciate God for His love, and the people for their support to my husband over these years.

“The PDP is on ground in Ebonyi State, and we are in charge.

“In 2023, we expect 100 per cent victory; we expect to take over the White House of Ebonyi State.

“We are going to occupy all the legislative positions at the national and the PDP is going to take over all the legislative offices in the state.

“That’s the target, and we will get there.”

In a homily, the Parish priest, Reverend Father Simon Acha, admonished Christians to always seek God with their gifts in thanksgiving, just like the three wise men in the Bible who found Jesus and gave him gifts.

Referencing the Bible, Isaiah, chapter 60, he noted that the birth of Jesus Christ brought the manifestation of God’s glory to all mankind.

He further admonished Christians not to discriminate any human being irrespective of creed, religious belief or denomination.

Acha added: “If all religion would open the door for all people to attain salvation, there would be peace in the world.”

Speaking on the imperative of the event, some of the women, including Rosemary Emmanuel, Catherine Okpani and Helen Inya Oko, acknowledged the goodness of God towards the party.

They noted that they were motivated to join Igariwey in the thanksgiving by the care and empowerment brought to them by her husband, Iduma Igariwey.

Oko, from Unwana community said: “Idu Igariwey takes care of widows.

“He has empowered our youth through various means and we have to support him for all his care.”

The thanksgiving church service was preceded by a crossover road walk and distribution of Christians gifts to the women on Friday, December 31, 2021.