New Year: Police warn residents in Jigawa  to celebrate within ambit of laws

The Police Command in Jigawa has advised residents of the state to celebrate their New Year within the provisions of the law.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Ahmadu Abdullahi, gave the advice, in Dutse, on Saturday.

The advice was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu.

Abdullahi said the Command has put adequate security arrangements to ensure a hitch-free celebration across the state.

“People in the state are advised to carry out their festivities within the provisions of the law as the Police will not hesitate to clamp down on any person trying to foment trouble.

“The command wants to use this medium to remind well-meaning people of the state that the ban on the use of knockouts, fireworks, bangers, firecrackers and other explosive devices during any celebration is still in force,” the CP warned.

Abdullahi therefore advised parents and guardians to warn their children/wards to refrain from the use of such devices capable of instilling fear in people, especially during the yuletide periods.

According to him, anyone found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.