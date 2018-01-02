New Year medical outreach: Chief of Army Staff treats over 1000 IDPs in Adamawa

Over 1,000 Internally Displaced Persons benefited from the New Year medical outreach of the Nigerian Army in Fufore camp of the IDPs in Adamawa State.

Lieutenant General Tukur Burutai sponsored the Medical Outreach organized by the 23rd Armoured Brigade with the collaboration of the Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The IDPs benefited from free check ups, treatment and referral services to the Army Hospital in Yola and also enjoyed free ultrasound scanning, dental care among many others.

The Head of the Medical Team, Lieutenant Colonel O. O. Ojo, mobilized medical staff of the army, volunteer medical staff and many workers from the Adamawa State Primary Health Care workers to provide free health needs of the IDPs Patients.

The Brigade Commander in his goodwill message also donated food items and clothing to the displaced persons, saying the yuletide period should be characterize with love and giving.