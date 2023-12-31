New Year: Let’s renew our hope in Nigeria  -Akpabio

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Nigerians for making it to the New Year and advised them to renew their hope that Nigeria could be better.

He stated this in a New Year message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh.

According to the statement, the Senate President expressed optimism that with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the driving seat, Nigeria is on course to regaining its enviable place in the comity of nations.

“I wish to use the occasion of this New Year to congratulate our country men and women for successfully stepping into 2024. I wish to reassure you that things will turn for the better in the year 2024. Keep believing in us and we shall surely deliver on our promises.

“The executive arm of government and indeed members of the National Assembly are not oblivious of the sacrifices you are making. I still appeal to you not to lose faith in Nigeria but be hopeful and prayerful.

“I want to assure you that it will not be long before you will start reaping the benefits of voting the present government to power. The president is committed, the National Assembly is intentional and the Renewed Hope Agenda is real and we will not fail you.”

Akpabio also assured that the National Assembly under his leadership will not abdicate her constitutional responsibility but will ensure that the timely intervention in the passage of the 2024 budget in a record time is a promise kept, and we shall ensure the judicious implementation of the budget by the Executive.

“The passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill before the end of the year was deliberate and a promise kept to pave the way for presidential assent and immediate commencement of its implementation in the New Year so that Nigerians can begin to feel the impact of the President Tinubu-led government.

“We understand the plight of the average Nigerian and every decision we make is aimed at improving your standard of living and making things easy for you. We appreciate the confidence you have entrusted in the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration and we will not fail to reciprocate your kind gesture.

“On behalf of my family, my constituents, the Senate and the entire National Assembly, I wish you all a happy and prosperous New Year”, he stated.