The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has asked the people of the state to join hands with his Government to make the State greater in 2020.

The Governor, in a New Year address to the indigenes and residents of Oyo State, said that his aim in the New Year is to make the State a hub for education tourism in the country.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the Governor as saying that the ongoing revamp of the education system, increased funding to improve the quality of education and access for children of school age, among other policies already introduced by his administration, would yield positive results in 2020.

Makinde stated his Government has put in a lot of efforts to turn around the health sector, ensure maximum security of lives and property and to revamp the economy of the State, thereby lifting people from poverty to prosperity.

He promised not to relent in the efforts to turn the fortunes of the State around.

The Governor also highlighted his efforts at securing the State, pointing out the ongoing Light-Up Ibadan project, which he said would be extended to other major cities as well as collaboration with all security agencies through the provision of necessary equipment and support were geared towards improved security, was a key part of his administration’s four-point agenda.

In the area of economic expansion, Governor Makinde explained that the State’s economy was already being driven by the revolution in agriculture, small and medium-sized enterprises development and infrastructure development among others.

He encouraged the residents of the State to think of contributions they could make to make Oyo State the State of their dreams.

The Governor said: “My Dear Good People of Oyo State, as we draw the curtains on 2019 and look forward with renewed expectation and hope to the New Year, I am delighted to deliver my first New Year message.

“This past year was a year of mixed blessings. We started 2019 on the campaign trail, talking to you and convincing you to believe in us and trust in our Road Map for Accelerated Development in Oyo State 2019-2023, which would serve as a blueprint for all our activities in government.

“You listened. And on March 9, 2019, you came out en masse and gave us your mandate. You showed, through your votes, that you have confidence in us and our ability to deliver on our promises.

“Since May 29, 2019, we have been delivering on those promises, in little ways and significant ways. And you have stood by us, supporting, and defending us. You can rest assured; we will never take your loyalty for granted.