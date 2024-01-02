New Year: Hairdresser gives birth to triplets, seeks assistance + Photos

Joan Orajiobi, a resident of Nnewi in Anambra State, has given birth to triplets in Enugu on New Year day.

Orajiobi was delivered of two girls and a boy in a private hospital, Praise and Grace Hospital and Maternity, in Enugu.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, Orajiobi, who lives at Ologo Quarters, Uwani, Enugu, said when she became pregnant in May 2023, she did not know it would result in triplets.

She added that labour started on Saturday, but she visited the hospital on Sunday and on Monday was delivered of the triplets.

She said: “I am a hairdresser.

“I have two girls already before this pregnancy came in May, but I never knew I was pregnant with triplets until the scan said I am carrying twins.

“So today, around 7am, God gave me a January gift and New Year bonanza and throughout the period of this pregnancy, the babies were not giving me challenges.

“I even carried the pregnancy to work even when my legs do swell.

“People will be telling me to go and rest, but I kept struggling to do the work to find what my family will eat.”

Orajiobi called on Nigerians to come to her aid, saying it would be difficult for her and her husband to take care of the babies.

She added: “I am pleading to Nigerians, especially the governors of Enugu and Anambra States, to come to my rescue.

“They should come and assist us with anything.

“Doctor has put my bill at N450,000 because I delivered through Caesarean Section.”

The husband, Cornelius Orajiobi, a trader, said they both hailed from Obiofia in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Cornelius said he felt excited when the scan showed that his wife was pregnant with twins, but never knew it was a set of triplets.

He said: “I have two kids and never planned to have triplets before God surprised us.

“Nigerians should please assist us because this gift is bigger than what I can cater for alone.”

All efforts by NAN to speak with the Medical Director of the hospital proved abortive as he was not answering his calls.

Meanwhile, a nurse from the hospital, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the hospital provided what was used in delivering the babies as the family could not provide any.