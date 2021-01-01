To kickstart the New Year 2021 on a good note, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has inspected some ongoing infrastructural projects he initiated and attracted to his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

Gbajabiamila embarked on the inspection tour of the projects to ascertain the quality and level of work done so far with a view to ensuring that the standard of work and time frame were met.

Some of the projects the Speaker visited included the reconstruction and expansion work of Babs Animashaun road and bridge, and rehabilitation of a network of seven roads at Ward F1, Surulere, comprising Nathan, Atan, Martins and Elizabeth Roads, and others around Ojuelegba-Yaba axis.

Other projects he visited were the site of the upgrading and expansion work of the existing Femi Gbajabiamila Clinic to a General hospital at Iyun Road, renovation of all school buildings at Stadium High School, modern ICT centre at Ajigbeda Senior Girls’ High School, rehabilitation of Dosumu and Adedoyin roads along Obele-Itire-Lawanson axis as well as construction work on a mini-stadium at Obele Oniwala, Surulere.

Gbajabiamila also inspected the education infrastructure project he facilitated at the University of Lagos.

The Speaker was received by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and top management of the university

While commending the pace of work and mobilization of equipment to site at Babs Animashaun Road, Gbajabiamila urged the contractor handling the project and the site engineers handling other projects to ensure they meet the delivery date without compromising quality as well adhering to their traffic management plan.

The project manager of Global Legend Integrated Limited, the company handling the project, Engr. Idris Adeoye, said the firm was working round the clock to meet the delivery date.

Adeoye said though the delivery period for the Babs Animashaun Road is December 2021 based on the contract agreement, the company would ensure its delivery before the period.

Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila visited Gbaja Maternal and Child Care Center of Randle Hospital to see the babies born on New Year day and their mothers.

Baby Derrick, a boy, who was the first baby of the year at the hospital, was born at 12:42am on Friday, weighing 3.6 kg at birth.

The Speaker congratulated Derrick’s mother, Immaculata Ozumba, on the safe delivery.

He then gave gifts such as cash, bags of rice, cartons of noodles and diapers to the baby and his family.

Ozumba, who was full of praises for the Speaker, said she could not describe her happiness, thanking Gbajabiamila for his gesture.

Gbajabiamila later went round to see other babies born shortly after Baby Derrick and settled the delivery bills of all the babies born in the facility on Friday as well as other patients who could not immediately pay their bills at both Gbaja Maternal and Child Care and Randle General Hospital, Surulere.

The Speaker, who was received by the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Aduke Odutayo, commended the management for improving healthcare delivery in the area.

He promised to continue his support to the hospital for better services.